JOBS BOARD: Ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

JOBS BOARD: Ten companies hiring staff this week
Do you need work? Here are ten companies hiring in Tipperary this week.
1. Oakpark Foods -Clonmel
Oakpark Foods in Clonmel are looking for General Operatives. The position is full-time and flexible.
The rate of pay is €10.50 an hour.
Full job description here.
2. HSE- North Tipperary
The HSE is looking for General Operative IPC Cleaning Operatives in the North Tipperary area.
The closing date for applications is August 24.
Apply here
3.The Cashel Palace Hotel-Cashel
The Cashel Palace Hotel is recruiting a Front Desk Receptionist. The position is full time five days over seven, including weekends. Experience is desirable
Full job description here.
4. MSD- Ballydine
MSD in Ballydine is looking for a Mechanical Apprentice for their maintenance department.
Candidates can become fully qualified in MAMF through a mix of on-site work experience and off-site block release with SOLAS through their Standards Based Apprenticeship Programme.
Candidates must have a minimum of a leaving certificate.
Apply here.
5. Apleona- Clonmel
Apleona in Clonmel is looking for a Cleaning Operative for night shifts. The rate of pay is €12.35 per hour.
The full job description is available here.
6. Kilcoran Lodge Hotel - Cahir
Kilcoran Lodge Hotel in Cahir is recruiting a Hotel Receptionist. The rate of pay is €10.50 an hour. The deadline for applications is August 22.
The full job description is available here.
7. Circle K Cashel
Circle K Cashel is looking for a full-time Deli Assistant. The position is full-time at 37.5 hours a week over five days. The rate of pay is €11.05.
Full job description here.
8. Fusion Solar- Cashel
Fusion Solar in Cashel is looking for a Qualified Electrician. Experience and a full driver's licence are required.
Full job description here.
9. The Thatched Cottage- Ballycommon
The Thatched Cottage in Ballycommon is hiring Kitchen Staff and Kitchen Assistants.
CVs can be sent to info@thethatchedcottage.ie, and more information is available on their Facebook page.
10. Templemore Community Service Centre -Templemore
Templemore Community Service Centre is hiring a Multitask Healthcare Assistant. The closing date for applications is August 29.
Application detail available on their Facebook page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.