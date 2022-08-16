JOBS BOARD: Ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week

Do you need work? Here are ten companies hiring in Tipperary this week.

1. Oakpark Foods -Clonmel

Oakpark Foods in Clonmel are looking for General Operatives. The position is full-time and flexible.

The rate of pay is €10.50 an hour.

Full job description here.

2. HSE- North Tipperary

The HSE is looking for General Operative IPC Cleaning Operatives in the North Tipperary area.

The closing date for applications is August 24.

Apply here

3.The Cashel Palace Hotel-Cashel

The Cashel Palace Hotel is recruiting a Front Desk Receptionist. The position is full time five days over seven, including weekends. Experience is desirable

Full job description here.

4. MSD- Ballydine

MSD in Ballydine is looking for a Mechanical Apprentice for their maintenance department.

Candidates can become fully qualified in MAMF through a mix of on-site work experience and off-site block release with SOLAS through their Standards Based Apprenticeship Programme.

Candidates must have a minimum of a leaving certificate.

Apply here.

5. Apleona- Clonmel

Apleona in Clonmel is looking for a Cleaning Operative for night shifts. The rate of pay is €12.35 per hour.

The full job description is available here.

6. Kilcoran Lodge Hotel - Cahir

Kilcoran Lodge Hotel in Cahir is recruiting a Hotel Receptionist. The rate of pay is €10.50 an hour. The deadline for applications is August 22.

The full job description is available here.

7. Circle K Cashel

Circle K Cashel is looking for a full-time Deli Assistant. The position is full-time at 37.5 hours a week over five days. The rate of pay is €11.05.

Full job description here.

8. Fusion Solar- Cashel

Fusion Solar in Cashel is looking for a Qualified Electrician. Experience and a full driver's licence are required.

Full job description here.

9. The Thatched Cottage- Ballycommon

The Thatched Cottage in Ballycommon is hiring Kitchen Staff and Kitchen Assistants.

CVs can be sent to info@thethatchedcottage.ie, and more information is available on their Facebook page.



10. Templemore Community Service Centre -Templemore

Templemore Community Service Centre is hiring a Multitask Healthcare Assistant. The closing date for applications is August 29.

Application detail available on their Facebook page.