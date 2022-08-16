Making history: Tipperary now has one development plan for the entire county

A new Tipperary County Development Plan 2022-2028 for the entire county comes into effect next Monday. The plan was made on July 11, 2022 by county councillors.

The plan will replace the South Tipperary County Development Plan 2009 and the North Tipperary County Development Plan 2010.

From this August 15, and for the next six years new development in Tipperary must reflect and embrace the planning vision, policies and objectives of the County Development Plan.

The plan is one of the most significant policy documents delivering on the goals as set out in Tipperary County Council’s Corporate Plan while operating as a blueprint for the future development of the county.

The publication of the plan marks the culmination of a two-year process whereby the plan was made by councillors with the advice of the executive and in consultation with the public.

This plan is historic as it is the first ever all-county plan prepared for Tipperary, setting out a progressive and sustainable vision for our county.

Cllr Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, welcomed public participation in the process.

“I would like to thank all those who contributed to the preparation of the plan, including the many members of the public, and other stakeholders who made numerous submissions during the three public consultation phases over the two-year process,” he said.

Cllr Kennedy said that the high level of stakeholder and public participation was welcomed, particularly given the challenges faced in the last few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan will guide sustainable development for communities through protecting the environment, reducing energy demands, maintaining the viability of towns, villages and rural communities and supporting job creation, said the Cathaoirleach.

The new Tipperary County Development Plan 2022 - 2028 is the first all-county plan and reflects the ideas and aspirations of communities within the structure of national and regional policies and guidelines.

The Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath said that the core strategy in the plan recognised that we must prepare for, and support, a climate resilient, sustainable and low-carbon Tipperary.

“The lifetime of this Plan extends to 2028 which aligns local policies with the timeframe for meeting national emissions reductions targets by 2030,” he said.

Mr MacGrath said that towns and villages were the “backbone of a vibrant county”, and the plan provided a strategy for their future climate resilient, compact and economic growth, along with the provision of affordable and quality homes, tailored to community needs.

The new County Development Plan is available to view at www.tipperarycoco.ie/cdp