Search

17 Aug 2022

Tipperary's new millionaire: Who is the winner of the €1m EuroMillions raffle?

Tipperary's new millionaire: Who is the winner of the €1m EuroMillions raffle?

Tipperary's new millionaire: Who is the winner of the €1m EuroMillions raffle?

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Aug 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary has a new Lotto millionaire - but the identity and location of the lucky winner remains a mystery as the ticket was bought online.

The EuroMillions quick pick ticket was purchased for last Friday’s draw and scooped the cool €1,005,000 prize on the Ireland-only raffle. The winning raffle ticket was I-NBX-75295.

“The lucky ticket holder still hasn’t contacted us yet. They will have received an app notification and email from us informing them of their prize,” said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

They said that they usually gave online winners a number of days to let the win sink in and if they still hadn’t been in touch, they will call them to start the process.

“As it’s an online winner, they have the luxury of not having bought it in their local shop so at the moment we just have it as a Tipperary winner. Once they come to Lotto HQ to collect their prize, we’ll be sitting down with them,” they said.

Tipperary could be seen as the luckiest place in Ireland for Lotto winners following a number of massive payouts in the county, the biggest of which was just last February when someone scooped €30.9m in the EuroMillions on a ticket bought in Larkins of Ballina.

Back in June 2020 a 35-member syndicate based in Stakelums Hardware won €17m in the EuroMillions, with the ticket bought in Easons. The same shop sold a €7.5m EuroMillions winner in October 2019.

In February 2013, €10.6m was won in the National Lottery on a ticket bought in Scanlon’s, Thurles.

Other massive payouts include February 2020 when €500,000 was won on the EuroMillions Plus with the ticket bought in Ely's Centra, Thurles; June 2019  with a €1, Daily Millions ticket sold ib Dunnes Stores, Roscrea, and May 2019, with another €1m winner, this time in Lotto Plus 1 and the ticket was bought in Applegreen, Moangariff, Clonmel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media