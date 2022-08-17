Irish Water is reporting burst mains which may impact several areas in Tipperary
Irish Water is reporting burst water mains in two areas of Tipperary today, August 17.
Works in the Birdhill area are expected to be complete by 4pm and may affect Cragg, Birdhill, Newport and the surrounding areas.
In Greenfields, works are expected to be complete by 5pm and may also affect Donohill, Toem, Ayle, Solohead, Monard and surrounding areas.
Irish Water recommend customers allow 2-3 hours for supply to fully return after the completion of works.
