Bird Survey Project in Cloughjordan to be introduced at walk and talk this evening
The Cloughjordan Bird Survey Project will be introduced by Dr Alex Copeland with a Walk and Talk in Knocknacree Woods on Wednesday, August 17 at 7.30pm.
This Bird Survey Project will take place over the next Spring and Autumn, and it will focus on local heritage sites such as Knocknacree Woods, Scohaboy Bog SAC, Sopwell Woodlands and Nahinch Bog and Lake.
The Survey will follow the template for the National Countryside Bird Survey with Birdwatch Ireland and is being funded through the Tipperary County Council's Heritage Office and the National Biodiversity Action Plan.
