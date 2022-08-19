Tough draw for Nenagh CBS as draw for Harty Cup hurling for 2022/23 is confirmed

The draw for the 2022/2023 TUS Munster GAA Post Primary Schools Dr. Harty Cup & Corn Uí Mhuirí competitions took place on Thursday afternoon last.
In all, four Tipperary schools are partaking in the competition, with Our Ladys Templemore and Thurles CBS being drawn together in Group A, while Nenagh CBS have been put in a tricky group with CBC Cork and De La Salle Waterford.
Reigning Harty Cup champions St Joseph's Tulla have been drawn in a group containing two Cork schools, Midleton CBS and St Colman's Fermoy.
Cashel Community School have been drawn in a tough three team group against Ard Scoil Rís and St Flannans of Ennis in what is a very tough looking group.
Draw in full below:
TUS Dr Harty Cup Hurling
Group A – DLS Waterford, Nenagh CBS, CBC Cork, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire an Mhaunistir Thuaidh.
Group B – Thurles CBS, St. Francis College Rochestown, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal, Our Ladys Templemore.
Group C – Ardscoil Ris, St. Flannans, Cashel Community School.
Group D – St. Joseph’s Tulla, Midleton CBS, St. Colman’s Fermoy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.