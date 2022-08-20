Lough Derg Yacht Club regatta competitors need all their craft in light winds

The Kinks’ lyrics Lazing On A Sunny Afternoon generally do not apply to the annual regatta in Lough Derg Yacht Club but this year they did.

The regatta has been held in the second week of August annually since 1835 and with exceptional temperatures for Ireland the sailing this year - as always - was leisurely but no less competitive this year.

Unique to the River Shannon, Shannon One Design clinker-built racing dinghies known as SODs celebrated 100 years of racing on the lake.

The centenary brought out a strong fleet of 30 boats, including participants from Lough Ree Yacht Club with David Dixon of LRYC scooping up most of the prizes.

A two-man keel boat known as a Squib is relatively new to Lough Derg regattas. It is proving to be a popular class, growing in strength, with 13 boats competing.

Selik, helmed by David McFarlane with Tadgh Murphy as crew won The Mills Cup for securing first position overall.

LDYC commodore Joe Gilmartin with Dan Larkin as crew came in third place.

There were 62 entries in the Junior Sailing category with Optimists, Mirrors, Toppers and Lasers competing.

During the calm weather when there was no wind, the juniors had a wonderful time swimming and paddling in the lake.

It was a difficult task with such varying winds for the race officer, Patrick Blaney, and his team to set the course. Despite the conditions, they managed to carry out a full regatta program with 16 races successfully completed.

None of this was possible without the support of all the volunteer members on the water and on shore .

The evenings were spent barbecuing on the shores of the lake providing an opportunity for the participants to catch up after Covid-19 hibernation.

Overall a standout week with 105 participating boats.