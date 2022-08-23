Gardaí intercept a learner driver in Nenagh and this is what they found
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit today intercepted and seized an Audi in Nenagh.
The driver was an unaccompanied learner with no tax, NCT or insurance.
The car also had no L plates.
According to the An Garda Síochána Tipperary on social media, the driver will go to court.
Inspector Amanda Reynolds, Gardaí Aidan Foley & Joan Larkin with Mary Kennedy at Nenagh Garda station.
