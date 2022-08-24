Health care: Work due to commence on new 96-bed block at Limerick hospital

University Limerick Hospital Group has confirmed that work on the new 96-bed inpatient block at its flagship Limerick facility is due to commence in October.

This follows the appointment of John Sisk and Son as the successful contractor.

The construction phase will take at least two years to complete. Thereafter the new facility will also have to be equipped and commissioned for use before being put into operation. The project represents a total capital investment of in excess of €90m.

The project is the next step in addressing the acknowledged deficits in inpatient bed capacity in the UL Hospitals Group and the Mid West, according to the group.

The new 9,800 square-metre block will be built over the existing Emergency Department and Dialysis Unit and will consist of 96 en suite single rooms.

Approximately half of the beds will be new beds for inpatients while the remainder will be replacement beds allowing UHL to close or refurbish some of the more outdated inpatient accommodation on the site.

This will allow for greater compliance with national guidelines and international best practice on infection prevention and control.

Prof Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: "Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been supported by government and the HSE in opening 98 inpatient beds and 10 new critical care beds at UHL. This new single-room capacity has dramatically improved our ability to isolate patients and to protect many of the most vulnerable."

However, she said that, in spite of this progress, inpatient bed capacity at UHL and the Mid West region was not sufficient to meet increasing demand on services.

"The national Health Service Capacity Review is clear on the challenge we face as a country in providing additional inpatient accommodation as our population grows and rapidly ages," she said.

Prof Cowan said that it was important that they moved ahead with this project now.

The appointment of an experienced contractor to develop a 96-bed block at UHL was great news for patients and staff., she said.

“As well as improving the patient experience, completion of this project will help us to attract and retain staff, reduce the number of outbreaks and their associated costs and reduce the number of bed days lost as well as average length of stay,” Prof Cowan said.