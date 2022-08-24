Final round group fixtures confirmed for club hurling championships

The final round of fixtures in the groups of this year's club hurling championships have been confirmed. See table below.
Four games will be streamed in FBD Semple Stadium in two weekends time, with the clash of Toomevara and Upperchurch/Drmobane in a winner takes all clash first up on Saturday September 3rd.
That same day, the local derby between Borris-Ileigh and Drom & Inch will follow suit, with the last two games between JK Brackens and Kiladangan, along with the clash of Newport and Sean Treacys both taking place on Sunday September 4th.
