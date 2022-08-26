Lough Derg Yacht Club's young sailors on the crest of a wave with national wins

The young sailors at Lough Derg Yacht Club who took prizes at the Optimist Irish Nationals hampionships
Nine sailors from Lough Derg Yacht Club picked up multiple prizes at the recent Optimist Irish Nationals Championships at the Royal St George Yacht, Dublin, making LDYC one of the most successful clubs at the prestigious event.
Pictured with their prizes are: Aoife McElligot, Caolan Pepper, Clara McElligot, Emily Donagh, Gemma Brady, Grace Keating, Lily Donagh, Maeve Donagh and Senan Rowan.
LDYC offers adult sailing classes throughout the year and junior lesson during the summer; see ldyc.ie for details
