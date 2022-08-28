Out and about: Popular Nenagh Walking Club hosting three evening walks each week
Nenagh Walking Club continues to offer a great variety of walks on Tuesday evenings, Thursdays and Sundays.
We have been blessed with great walking weather and an extra pop-up walk was added on Wednesday to the Cliffs of Moher
Details of all walks can be had by going on Facebook or contacting Caitriona at 086-8185131.
