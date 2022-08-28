Toomevara musician receives Ó hEidhin medal

Toomevara's Anna Grace receives Ó hEidhin medal
Pictured is Anna Grace, Toomevara, Co Tipperary receiving her Ó hEidhin medal from her teacher Kathryn Browne (Roscrea) recently. The Micheál Ó hEidhin medal is awarded to music students who achieve a Distinction in their Irish music Scr údú Ceol Tíre grade 8 examinations. Anna undertook her grade 8 SCT exam on tin whistle. This medal is a testament to Anna's hard work and dedication to her music.
