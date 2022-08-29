Nenagh Players to hold auditions as they seek witnesses for the prosecution
With their short season of dinner theatre almost behind them, the Nenagh Players are now turning to their autumn production and are looking forward to being back on the big stage later in the autumn.
This year's offering is the classic Agatha Christie courtroom drama Witness for the Prosecution.
The Players will hold two open nights for members and non-members interested in auditioning for a part in The Store, Hanly's Place, Nenagh, on Tuesday, September 6, and Thursday, September 8, at 7.30pm each night.
And if you are not interested in being on stage, there are always roles for backstage crew, including costumes, lighting, props.
Meanwhile, the group finishes its dinner theatre run in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, this Wednesday, (067-41111) and Larkins of Garrykennedy (067-23232) on Thursday.
Bookings must be made through the venues.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.