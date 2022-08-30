Weekend GAA results: Football down to last eight after weekend of action

County Tipperary
FBD Insurance Senior Football Championship
Ardfinnan 1-22 Moycarkey/Borris 1-12
Loughmore/Castleiney 3-15 Aherlow 2-9
Kilsheelan/Kilcash 1-12 Rockwell Rovers 0-14
Clonmel Commercials 2-22 Cahir 0-12
Upperchurch/Drombane 1-12 Killenaule 0-9
Arravale Rovers 3-13 Ballyporeen 2-10
FBD Insurance Intermediate Football Championship
Mullinahone 3-13 Moyne/Templetuohy 0-7
Fethard 1-15 Clonmel Óg 2-4
Clonmel Commercials 4-14 JK Brackens 1-7
Loughmore/Castleiney 3-13 Clonoulty/Rossmore 2-9
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 3-12 Father Sheehys 1-8
Golden/Kilfeacle 0-12 Moyle Rovers 2-6
Mid Tipperary
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Hurling Championship Final
Holycross/Ballycahill 2-23 Durlas Óg Na Sairsealaigh 3-15
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Football Championship
Moyne/Templetuohy 2-10 Loughmore/Castleiney 2-9
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Drom & Inch 3-18 Moycarkey/Borris 1-10
Moyne/Templetuohy 2-15 Thurles Gaels 1-6
Gortnhoe/Glengoole 1-17 Knock 2-8
Thurles Sarsfields 1-21 JK Brackens 0-11
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Gortnahoe/Glengoole 0-19 Thurles Sarsfields 1-13
North Tipperary
Ger Gavin U19A Hurling Championship Final
Roscrea 3-13 Ballina 0-13
Ger Gavin U19B Hurling Championship Final
Borris-Ileigh 3-15 Moneygall/Clonakenny 2-11
Junior C Hurling Championship
Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-13 Roscrea 0-13
Ballinahinch 3-21 Ballina 2-12
Silvermines 3-15 Kiladangan 0-15
Watch Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Lorrha 3-13 Silvermines 0-14
West Tipperary
Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final
Solohead 2-14 Arravale Rovers 2-7
Junior B Football Championship Semi-Finals
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 3-11 Aherlow 2-7
Cappawhite 2-15 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-8
South Tipperary
Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Moyle Rovers 4-27 Ballingarry 1-10
Newcastle 2-14 Fethard 1-10
Father Sheehys 1-15 Cahir 0-11
U19A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
St Marys 0-17 Carrick Swans 1-14
Junior A Football Championship
Clerihan 5-14 Cahir 1-5
Grangemockler/Ballyneale 0-22 Carrick Swans 1-8
Newcastle 1-9 Killenaule 2-5
Junior B Football Championship
Moyle Rovers 4-15 Ballyporeen 1-6
Carrick Davins 0-16 Clonmel Óg 0-4
Mullinahone 2-8 Marlfield 1-5
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.