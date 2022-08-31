Nenagh actor being touted to become the next James Bond

Tipperary actor Daryl McCormack has been added to the list of possible actors in line to become the next James Bond in the mega spy-movie franchise.

The 29-year-old actor from Nenagh has proved himself this summer's breakout star after starring opposite Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Being 29 and 6'2, McCormack also fits the producers' casting rules of under 40 and over 5'10 in the hunt for a 'fresh-faced' Bond.

Speculation is rife over who will replace Daniel Craig in the quintessentially British franchise, after he made an explosive exit in No Time to Die late last year.

Playing a sensitive sex worker who helps a 60-year-old widow get back in touch with her sexuality and intimacy, McCormack has received rave reviews for his performance.

Raised in Nenagh, County Tipperary, McCormack expressed a great love for theatre before attending Dublin Institute of Technology and then the Gaiety School of Acting, the National Theatre School of Ireland.

After a 36-episode stint in FTÉ’s Fair City, Ireland’s longest running soap, McCormack has had a varied career from theatre and TV to films such as British comedy thriller Pixie.

McCormack has been listed by many along with other famous names, with the likes of Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and James Norton also being touted for the role.