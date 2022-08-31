Boardwalk at Scohaboy outside Cloughjordan closed for works

Scohoboy Bog outside Cloughjordan
Coillte has temporarily closed the boardwalk at Scohaboy in order to carry out remediation work which includes replacing worn and broken sleepers.
This work is expected to be completed this week after which the boardwalk will reopen to the public.
Sheila Gregan, Nenagh, bronze medalist at the European Transplant Games, with fellow medal winner Peter Heffernan
