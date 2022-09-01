Nenagh driver fails to stop at a garda checkpoint, and here is what happened next

This Nenagh driver failed to stop at a garda checkpoint and here is what happened next
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit in Nenagh intercepted a vehicle yesterday after the driver failed to stop at a checkpoint.
The Tipperary gardaí said on social media that arrested the driver on suspicion of drink driving and impounded the van.
They also discovered the tax had expired some time ago.
