FIXTURES: Huge weekend of GAA club action in Tipp this weekend

County Tipperary
03-09-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship
Toomevara V Upperchurch/Drombane in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45
Holycross/Ballycahill V Mullinahone in Littleton 3.45
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship
Burgess V St Marys in Boherlahan 2.00
Newport V Sean Treacys in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00
Kiladangan V Silvermines in Nenagh 2.00
Moyne/Templetuohy V Roscrea in Borris-Ileigh 2.00
Killenaule V Thurles Sarsfields in Golden 3.45
Ballina V Gortnahoe/Glengoole in Borris-Ileigh 3.45
Carrick Swans V Cashel King Cormacs in Fethard 3.45
Clonakenny V Portroe in Nenagh 3.45
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship
Ballingarry V Cappawhite in Golden 5.30
Ballybacon/Grange V Moneygall in Littleton 5.30
04-09-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship
Clonoulty/Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonagh in Templetuohy 12.30
Borris-Ileigh V Drom & Inch in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00
Templederry Kenyons V Thurles Sarsfields in Dolla 2.00
JK Brackens V Kiladangan in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Loughmore/Castleiney 3.45
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship
Carrick Davins V Golden/Kilfeacle in Monroe 12.00
Boherlahan/Dualla V Lorrha in Dolla 12.00
Borrisokane V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Newport 2.00
Ballinahinch V Skeheenarinky in Holycross 2.00
Arravale Rovers V Shannon Rovers in Templederry 6.00
Drom & Inch V Kilsheelan/Kilcash in Leahy Park, Cashel 6.00
Mid Tipperary
31-08-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Football Championship
Durlas Óg Na Sairsealaigh V Holycross/Ballycahill in Toor Killinan 6.45
JK Brackens V Upperchurch/Drombane in Clonmore 6.45
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Football Championship
Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan/Dualla in Templetuohy 6.45
Drom & Inch V Moycarkey/Borris in The Ragg 6.45
02-09-2022 (Fri)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Holycross/Ballycahill V Thurles Sarsfields in The Ragg 6.30
04-09-2022 (Sun)
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Moycarkey/Borris V Upperchurch/Drombane in Boherlahan 4.00
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Moyne/Templetuohy V Thurles Sarsfields in Templemore 5.45
North Tipperary
04-09-2022 (Sun)
Watch Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Final
Lorrha V Portroe in Nenagh 3.30
West Tipperary
31-08-2022 (Sun)
U19A Hurling Championship Final
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore in Golden 6.30
02-09-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Cappawhite V Solohead in Sean Treacy Park 6.30
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore in New Inn 6.30
03-09-2022 (Sat)
Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Clonoulty/Rossmore V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Dundrum 6.00
Rockwell Rovers V Lattin Cullen in Bansha 6.00
05-09-2022 (Mon)
Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys in Annacarty 6.45
South Tipperary
31-09-2022 (Wed)
U19A Hurling Championship Semi-Final Replay
Carrick Swans V St Marys in Ardfinnan 6.30
01-09-2022 (Thu)
U19B Hurling Championship Final
St Patricks V Moyle Rovers in Ballingarry 6.45
03-09-2022 (Sat)
Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Cahir V Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Monroe 6.00
04-09-2022 (Sun)
Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Newcastle V Moyle Rovers in Clonmel Sportsfield 2.00
U19A Hurling Championship Final
Mullinahone V Carrick Swans or St Marys in Monroe 6.00
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.