Nenagh gardaí probing separate incidents of criminal damage to cars and cell
A case of criminal damage to a vehicle parked in Silver Street in Nenagh over last weekend is being investigated by gardaí in the Nenagh Division.
A similar incident which occurred in Cloughjordan on Wednesday, August 17, is also being investigated.
A man was later questioned in relation to the latter incident also faces a charge of causing damage to a cell at Nenagh Garda station.
Author Donal Ryan, who will read at this year’s Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival, centre, at the launch of the event in Nenagh Castle grounds with festival committee members
