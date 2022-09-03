Nenagh gardaí investigating theft of a large number of tools from parked van
A large number of valuable tools were taken from a trailer and van parked on the R445 on the approach to Dunkerrin on last Saturday.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station is urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or may have dashcam footage, to contact the gardaí.
The theft occurred between 12.30pm and 1pm.
A car is believed to have pulled in at the spot where the trailer and van were parked.
