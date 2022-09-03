This stunning four-bedroom detached house in Nenagh is on sale for just under €400,000
La Port Rouge, Benedine, Nenagh is on sale for €399,500.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom detached property has a large garden and is within walking distance of the town centre.
On the property is a garage which has been converted to a home office.
Other highlights include a solid fuel stove, open fire, built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms, and one room has an en-suite.
The property is listed by DNG Michael Gilmartin.
