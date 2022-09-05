Newport has the highest vaccination rates in the county among five to 11 year-olds according to CSO
According to figures released today by the CSO, Newport has the highest vaccination rates among the five to 11-year age group in Tipperary.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Statistics Series 5, broken down by Local Electoral Area (LEA), shows that 32% of five to eleven-year-olds in Newport were fully vaccinated.
Clonmel had the highest vaccination rate in those aged 12 and over, at 96%. The town also had the lowest vaccination rate among the younger group at 16%
Cahir had the lowest vaccination rate among the 12-plus group at 90%
The CSO used data from the COVAX relating to July 2022, and the figures are correct as of August 12.
