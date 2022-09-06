Silvermines hang tough to defeat Kiladangan

FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 3

Silvermines 0-15

Kiladangan 0-13

Two points in added time gave Silvermines victory and a place in the quarter finals following victory over Kiladangan in the Group two round three game played at MacDonagh Park, last Saturday afternoon.

It was fitting that the two more industrious forwards were on the winning side with Forde top scorer on 0-10 including three from play the same as McKelvey.

Silvermines, who lost their last game to Roscrea, began the day short of the services of Oisin Murphy or Darragh Nolan, both injured, and it was McKelvey who opened the scoring. Ciaran Kelly levelled matters with his first of three in an impressive first half by the Kiladangan full forward.

Scores were level three times in the opening seven minutes before Jason Forde edged them ahead with a free in the eleventh minute. Spitting rain threatened to spoil the game and play went six minutes without a score until Forde added another pointed free.

With Darragh Egan launching many long range puckouts, his latest led to a foul on Ciaran Kelly which saw Shane Gleeson convert in the 21st minute. One minute later Egan was on hand to produce a great save when getting down low to an effort from Jason Forde. Forde was everywhere and as well as converting frees his scores from play were vital and some excellent including his effort on halfway and under the covered stand when he struck accurately over his left shoulder.

But wind assisted Kiladangan began to pull some good stuff together, before Ronan Sherlock's long delivery found Conor McKelvey who had Mines two in front . Ruairi Gleeson replied from play but Pa Leamy helped Mines go two in front again.

However, with the half drawing to a close it was Kiladangan who looked the better side. They needed to because they had accumulated seven wides (two three for Silvermines) as Ciaran Kelly and Ruairi Gleeson grabbed a point each to see the teams level at 0-8 each at change of ends.

Mines went two in front by the 34th minute thanks to pointed frees by Jason Forde. Two minutes later, Ruairi Gleeson, who had taken over the free taking duties, narrowed the gap to one before the game drifted along with both sides having chances to take the initiative.

Mines were now guilty of increasing their wides which matched Kiladangan at twelve each by the end of the day, as it was the 46th minute before Jason Forde had Mines three in front with a massive effort from his own forty five.

After Johnny Horan won a free it was left to Ruairi Gleeson to convert the free to see his side two in arrears. Gleeson was in fine form from frees and he added three more (two frees and a sixty five) to bring his team level at 0-12 with eight minutes remaining.

After Jason Forde had Mines in front again with a free, the sides were level again with Ruairi Gleeson on target six minutes from time.

A share of the points looked inevitable at play passed the hour mark until Jason Forde pointed a free in the 63rd minute. Kiladangan tried to draw level but the Mines defence held firm and with one more attack it was Conor McKelvey who secured the insurance score in the end.

Silvermines: David Shanahan; Edward Ryan (0-1), Ronan Sherlock, Tiernan Flynn; Luke O’Brien, Michael Corcoran, Darragh McKelvey; Pa Leamy (0-1), Noel Quirke; Jason Forde (0-10, 0-7f), Orrie Quirke, Bryan Seymour; Conor McKelvey (0-3), Colin O’Brien, Andrew Hayden.

Subs: Peter Kennedy for N Quirke (50); Gerard Leamy for Hayden (64).

Kiladangan: Darragh Egan; Jack McGrath, Shane Seymour, Darragh Ryan; Conor Culhane, Johnny Horan, D J McGrath (0-1); Ronan Ducie, Martin Minehan; Shane Gleeson (0-2f), Ruairi Gleeson (0-7) (0-3f, 0-1’65), Bill Cleary; Neil Cahalan, Ciaran Kelly (0-3), Eoin Meagher.

Subs: Darragh Flannery for Meagher (HT); Paddy Coen for B Cleary (43); Jim Minehan for Culhane (49); Darren Ryan for Cahalan (55); Paddy Gallagher for D J McGrath (59).

Referee: P J Nolan (Drom & Inch)