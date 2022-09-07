Nenagh Éire Óg continues to fundraise for major ground development upgrade

Senior: Ours seniors have been drawn to play JK Brackens in the Preliminary County Quarter Final. This game takes place next Sunday at 3pm in Semple Stadium.

Lotto: This week's lotto Jackpot was €3,500. Our new lotto boxes are now located in the following businesses in the town - the Hi-B, JKC, Centra, Rockies, Cleary’s Daybreak & Andys.

You can buy your lotto tickets here each week and they will be included in the next lotto draw. So please keep an eye out for our new lotto boxes in these premises and please continue to support our lotto.

You can also continue to play the lotto online or contact any committee member.

Thank you for your continued support of our lotto.

Tipperary Draw: The 2022/23 Tipperary Draw has been deferred for a few weeks and will now take place later on in September. There are great prizes on offer again this year – added to the top prize for the first four draws are prize bonds.

Our club promoters will be contacting all existing members in the coming weeks and new members are also welcome.

Please contact Bartley Ryan at 086-7358359 if you would like to join the draw.

Development Update: Great progress has been made over the past number of weeks on the development of our new full sized pitch.

This is a huge project and will take a number of weeks before it is complete.

The costs for this are huge and we are continuing to seek funding for this phase of the project. Our membership packages are still open and we thank everyone who has contributed to this to date.

If you would like to avail of any of these packages, please contact any club officer or committee member for more information.

Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher. Please be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated fundraising account.

Under 5: These little stars had their very first blitz last Saturday morning on home soil v Silvermines. The boys had a fantastic morning demonstrating the skills and talent they have developed over the last few months, thanks to Silvermines for providing the opposition.

Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturday mornings on the astro pitch. The boys have great fun at training and blitzes and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in.

Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Our Under 7 boys played a hurling blitz with Kilruane McDonaghs in Cloughjordan on Friday evening last. Both teams put on a fine display, showing off their hurling skills and thanks to Kilruane for hosting.

Training continues Wednesday 6-7pm and Saturday morning 10-11am. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Our Under 9 boys hosted Silvermines on Saturday morning last in McDonagh Park and a great mornings football was on show. Great effort and skills on show from everyone and it is great to see improvements every week. Thanks to Silvermines for making the trip over.

Training continues on Wednesday evenings for Football and hurling and Saturday morning for hurling. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Two teams from our Under 11 hurlers travelled down to Cork last Saturday to play in the Dermot Naughton Tournament in Newtownshandrum. Four clubs were involved, the hosts, Nenagh Éire Óg, Michael Cusack's of Galway and Sixmilebridge of Clare. There was a great standard of hurling on show. Each club had two even teams.