Cloughjordan girls soccer team to resume training this weekend
The Cloughjordan girls teams - aged 6 to 13- are now back in training in preparation for their opening matches.
Girls interested in joining, contact Eoin on 086-2717000. The Soccer 6's group is resuming training on Saturday, September 10, at 10.30 am at Eco Park for ten weeks.
This group caters for boys and girls aged four to six. Children are welcome to try a session or two.
No full-time commitment is required. Further information from Cathal on 086-8067587.
