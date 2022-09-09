Nenagh motorist who had been at a party still had cocaine in his system
A Nenagh motorist who was found to have cocaine in his system has been disqualified from driving by Nenagh District Court.
Patrick Sheehan of 3 William Street, Nenagh, pleaded to drug driving at William Street, Nenagh, on August 2, 2020.
His solicitor, Liz McKeever, told the court that Mr Sheehan had taken cocaine at a party a few days previously and it had been still in his system.
She said Mr Sheehan was 28 years old and single.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Sheehan €150 and disqualified him from driving for one year.
