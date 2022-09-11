Search

11 Sept 2022

Tipperary Parkinson's Association resumes Nenagh activities in relaxed atmosphere

11 Sept 2022 8:00 PM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Early autumn is welcomed by all in the Parkinson's family as its signals the resumption of our weekly Monday Club.

Yes Monday, September 12, 2022 heralds the club reopening after the summer break, usual venue The Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh, from 2pm until 2.45pm

Adaptable exercises to suit all phases of Parkinson’s disease in an relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Congratulations to Marion and Andrew on the birth of their new baby daughter.

Standing in for Marion is experienced personal trainer Alan Long whose CV includes training Cistercian College and Roscrea Rugby Club.

Concentrating on gentle, practical workouts both sitting and standing to get our muscles back in action again after the summer. Unfortunately, some members will be disappointed to discover there is no scrum practice or line out jumping. Trusting an enjoyable afternoon will be had by all.

Carers are welcome to stay and participate if they so wish or avail of the time 2pm to 4.30pm for shopping or personal appointments.

Services provided in Loreto House will return in the near future.

After a short break from the exercises we will commence our singalong hour at 3pm with Sheelagh Chadwick and musician Brendan Treacy with popular and well known songs.

Sheelagh will put our members through there paces with vocal exercises before the singing commences.

To all newly-diagnosed patients, we invite you to attend and see if the exercise and singing group is for you. We end the afternoon with the most important cup of tea / coffee and a chat.

Looking forward to meeting all our old friends and to welcoming our new ones.

