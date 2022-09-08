ALERT: Status yellow weather warning currently in place in Tipperary
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Tipperary and 11 other counties this afternoon.
The warning, valid from 4:08pm today, September 8, is for thunderstorms and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.
Met Éireann warns motorists that lightning may cause hazardous driving conditions.
Update.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 8, 2022
Level Yellow
Type Thunderstorm
Local thunderstorms and lightning strikes giving poor driving conditions
Cavan Cork Donegal Galway Leitrim Limerick Longford Offaly Roscommon Sligo Tipperary & Westmeathhttps://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS
Thurs 8/9/2022 16:08
Thurs 8/9/2022 21:00 pic.twitter.com/yXucxU7NfN
The costs of running a home are going through the roof and this winter will be a challenge for everyone
Principal John Gunnell welcomes the first pupils to Nenagh Community National School last Wednesday Picture: Bridget Delaney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.