UPMC Support Semple Field Day in Aid of North and South Tipperary Hospices

UPMC are staging a fundraiser to raise much needed funds for Tipperary hospices across the Premier county.

UPMC are supporting the “Semple Field Day” which raises funds for North and South Tipperary Hospices and are asking local GP’s across the county to get involved too.

For every donation made by GP’s, UPMC will match fund each one up to a maximum of €10,000 in support of the event being organised by Tipperary GAA and Fiserv.

Speaking at the announcement of the support, David Beirne, UPMC International, said: “UPMC has a long history of partnering with organisations in Ireland to expand access to high-quality health care in communities close to where they live.

"Following our recent commitment to Tipperary through our investment in sports injury treatment at the new UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic located on the TUS Thurles campus, we are proud to partner with Tipperary GAA, Fiserv and over 80 GAA clubs across the County to support this magnificent event.”

Mr Beirne continued; “This promises to be a wonderful day out for all the family in Semple Stadium and UPMC, as the official healthcare partner to the GAA and GPA, is delighted to get involved and support.

"By committing €10,000 to such a worthy cause, we are hoping our GP colleagues across the county that we work closely with, will seize the initiative to double the value of any support they may contribute.”

Brian Fogarty, Project Manager, Fiserv commented; “We are delighted to have UPMC on board to support the Semple Field Day on Sunday, September 18th. This event will raise much needed funds for the hospices and every bit of support is greatly welcomed.

"I am delighted that UPMC are putting up this amount and offering our local GP’s across Tipperary the opportunity to double their donation and I urge them to support this worthy cause. This means that if they commit €100 to the event, UPMC will add another €100, doubling the value of the original donation. We look forward to welcoming everybody on the day and providing fun and entertainment for all the community.”