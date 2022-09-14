Great sorrow in Nenagh Éire Óg as clubman passes away suddenly

There is great sadness in the Nenagh Éire Óg family today following the passing of a prominent member of the club.
All in Nenagh Éire Óg were saddened to hear of the untimely death of John Tucker yesterday. John, or "Nudie" as he was better known, played hurling and football at both juvenile and adult level for the north Tipperary club,and won a fine collection of North and County titles along the way.
His brothers, Eddie and Kevin played for Tipperary at various levels, and he is also survived by his sister Paula, and other brother David. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.
