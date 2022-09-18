Newport student chosen for the Irish squad at the British AAA Championships

Clodagh Donohoe
Congratulations to our third-year student Clodagh Donohoe who has been selected to be on the Irish Squad to go to the British AAA's Championships.
Clodagh is from Newport and is a member of the Nenagh Athletic Club.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
