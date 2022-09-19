RTÉ to televise Tipperary club hurling quarter-final this coming weekend

Tipperary club hurling is set to take centre stage next weekend, with one of the four senior hurling quarter-finals listed to be televised on RTÉ.
RTÉ’s schedule on Saturday sees them cover the opening quarter-final of the Tipperary senior hurling championship with county stars like Seamus Callanan and Noel McGrath in action as Drom & Inch play the reigning county champions Loughmore-Castleiney.
On Sunday, TG4′s coverage begins from the Clare senior hurling championship with a quarter-final tie as Inagh-Kilnamona play Éire Óg Ennis, in a repeat of last year’s semi-final tie which saw Inagh-Kilnamona win.
Then it’s county senior football final day in Offaly, the reigning champions Tullamore playing a Rhode team they defeated after a replay last year. It’s the third season in a row that this pair have met in a decider.
Tipperary senior hurling quarter-final: Drom & Inch v Loughmore-Castleiney, Semple Stadium, Thurles, 4pm – RTÉ 2.
