GAA Fixtures: Hectic weekend across numerous grades to come

County Tipperary
24-09-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Drom & Inch V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium 4.00
Toomevara V Kilruane MacDonaghs in FBD Semple Stadium 5.45
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Cashel King Cormacs V Burgess in Borris-Ileigh 2.00
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Portroe in Borris-Ileigh 3.45
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final
Kilsheelan Kilcash V Boherlahan Dualla in Cahir 3.00
FBD Insurance Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Lattin Cullen V Thurles Sarsfields in Dundrum 1.30
Upperchurch Drombane V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Dundrum 3.15
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals
Moycarkey Borris V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Clonoulty 2.00
Templederry Kenyons V Mullinahone in Templemore 4.30
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Kiladangan V Newport in Dolla 2.30
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Ballinahinch V Ballybacon Grange in Clonoulty 3.45
25-09-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
JK Brackens V Upperchurch Drombane in FBD Semple Stadium 2.00
Kiladangan V Clonoulty Rossmore in FBD Semple Stadium 3.45
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Roscrea V Thurles Sarsfields in Toomevara 1.00
St Marys v Silvermines in Holycross 1.00
FBD Insurance Junior A Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Moyle Rovers V Borris-Ileigh in Leahy Park, Cashel 1.30
Toomevara V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Leahy Park, Cashel 3.15
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Finals
Ballina V Carrick Swans in The Ragg 1.00
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Relegation Semi-Final
Shannon Rovers V Carrick Davins in Littleton 1.00
Mid Tipperary
21-09-2022 (Wed)
Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire Football Championship Semi-Final
JK Brackens Óg V Holycross Ballycahill in Dr Morris Park 7.30
23-09-2022 (Fri)
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship Final
Gortnahoe Glengoole V Loughmore Castleiney in Templetuohy 8.00
North Tipperary
25-09-2022 (Sun)
Junior C Hurling Championship
Kilruane MacDonaghs V Silvermines in Cloughjordan 5.00
West Tipperary
21-09-2022 (Wed)
U19A Football Championship Final
Rockwell/Rosegreen V Arravale Rovers in Golden 7.30
U19B Football Championship Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden Kilfeacle in Cappawhite 7.30
South Tipperary
21-09-2022 (Wed)
U19B Football Championship Final
Fethard V Moyle Rovers in Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir 8.00
