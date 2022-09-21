Nenagh TD welcomes proposed shorter journey times on Ballybrophy rail line

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has welcomed the proposed changes in the Irish Rail timetable for the Ballybrophy line which will see journey times slashed by 15 minutes.

The draft timetable, which is to go live on December 11, has now opened for public consultation.

“This is very welcome news although there is still so much work to be done to improve the railway line. I’ve always been of the view that the line needs more services to and from Dublin to allow for the greater commenter volumes that now live in the north Tipperary area,” said Deputy Kelly.

The Labour TD acknowledged the “relentless work” of the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership without whose efforts, he said, the railway line may not have kept going down the years.

Irish Rail said that key elements of the proposed new timetables were the improved journey times on Ballybrophy due to recent infrastructure works, resulting in a 15-minute time saving.



Meanwhile, the final phase of track works on the route will commence from Monday, September 26, until Sunday, November, 20. During this time, bus transfers will be in operation on all services on the route.

“We are delighted to propose, with the NTA, these improved journey times for services on Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh). Rail improvement works unavoidably cause service disruption, so it is great to bring the dividend from these works to our customers. We encourage all current customers and all considering rail for their sustainable travel options to review the proposed changes, and give us their feedback, as we finalise the new schedule," said an Irish Rail spokesperson.

The public consultation, which can be accessed through the Irish Rail website, is open until Sunday, October 2.

The Ballybrophy line serves Ballybrophy, Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Birdhill, Castleconnell and Limerick Colbert station.