Crime update: Nenagh gardaí arrest male motorist following chase along motorway
The gardaí from Nenagh arrested a male on the M7 outside the town following a chase by gardaí on the motorway when a car failed to stop for officers in Limerick.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Sgt Declan O’Caroll of Nenagh Garda station.
A suspect was arrested at around 3am.
A number of “suspect implements” were found in the vehicle he was driving and he is also expected to be charged in relation to alleged road traffic breaches that occurred during the pursuit.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.