Search

22 Sept 2022

Christmas is coming: Nenagh retailers urged to apply to council for support grants

Christmas is coming: Nenagh retailers urged to apply to council for support grants

Christmas is coming: Nenagh retailers urged to apply to council for support grants

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Sept 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council, in conjunction with Tipperary Local Enterprise Office, is inviting applications from trader associations, chambers of commerce, community groups, farmers’ markets, craft markets or those involved in the craft sector under the Christmas Retail Support Programme.

The grant scheme will provide support for towns and villages to implement strategies designed to enable increased spending or retaining spend in Tipperary’ towns and villages over the Christmas.

Grants will range between €300 and €3,000 to be spent on activities including advertising, promotions, street entertainment or other expenses for their Christmas events.

Emphasis is to be placed on projects and events that are hosted out-of-doors. Versatile and innovative approaches will be favoured.

The application form is available by contacting Donough Leahy, Community & Economic Development, Ballingarrane House, Clonmel, E91 E183; ph: 052-6166209 / email donough.leahy@tipperarycoco.ie.

If applicants require assistance or guidance in applying to the programme, they can contact Mr Leahy.

Application forms must be submitted by Friday, October 7.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media