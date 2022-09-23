Search

23 Sept 2022

Editorial: We cannot afford to lose key EU Presidency

There needs to be some mature discussion at the highest level in government to bring a resolution to this crux

Finance Minister Paschal O'Donohue

Finance Minister Paschal O'Donohue

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

23 Sept 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A very serious conversation needs to be had, and very soon, about the prospects of Ireland losing the key position as Eurogroup President, should Finance Minister Paschal O’Donohue lose the domestic portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle in December.


Minister Donohoe was elected Eurogroup President on July 9, 2020 by the euro area finance ministers and has served as Chairperson of the ESM Board of Governors in his capacity as President of the Eurogroup since 17 July 2020. This is a most prestigious position and elevates Ireland to unprecedented levels in terms of influence and regard.


But, we risk losing it all if, in the pre-planned Cabinet reshuffle, Minister O’Donohue is replaced by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath of Fianna Fáil. This would be a real act of shooting ourselves in the foot.

But then, considering the manner in which Phil Hogan was hounded out of EU office during the pandemic - another man of immense European influence - we have previous form in this regard.


Simply put, we cannot afford to lose the position that Minister Donohue holds at the present time. Whatever deals have to be done domestically, or internationally, need to be done in order to keep him in that role - a role which is being eyed up by Finance ministers throughout the EU who cannot believe that Ireland may be about to throw up the position.


There needs to be some mature discussion at the highest level in government to bring a resolution to this crux. Right now, both Ministers’ attention is solely focused on overseeing the upcoming Budget - perhaps the most important Budget to be delivered in decades considering the many crisis in the country at the present time.

But, once that business is done. the three coalition leaders need to knock heads together and come up with a proposed solution.

It is too important to be left ‘til later.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media