Nenagh gardaí seize a number of dogs suspected of worrying sheep near Roscrea
The gardaí in Tipperary seized number of dogs in Roscrea on Wednesday of last week after a farmer reported them worrying his sheep, according to Sgt Declan O'Carroll of Nenagh Garda station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.