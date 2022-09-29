Search

30 Sept 2022

‘It’s like looking back in time up there,’ -Jake Mitchell to release new film

Young filmmaker Jake Mitchell, Nenagh to release new Keeper Hill documentary this weekend

Filmmaker Jake Mitchell from Nenagh at Keeper Hill

Shannon Sweeney

29 Sept 2022 10:15 PM

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Nenagh Filmmaker Jake Mitchell will release his new documentary, Keeper Hill and Surrounding Areas, this weekend.

The documentary will be available on YouTube from 2pm on Saturday, October 1.

Jake says he loves the area and enjoyed making the film.

“When you are up there, it is pure silent, and there’s great wildlife up there. There’s trees that have been up there for hundreds of years.

“The mountain is millions of years old. So, I think it’s like looking back in time out there,” said Jake.

Jake has been working on the documentary for the past three and half months.

He funded it himself and said that a local taxi company Tom Clifford was great at getting him to and from his destination.

Jake hopes the documentary will promote tourism by showing people the beauty of Keeper Hill.

“I hope that when people see how beautiful Keeper Hill actually is, they will be more intrigued to go up there and even during the snowy months. I will be talking about health and safety because that’s very important as well,” said Jake.

Aerial view of Keeper Hill by Jake Mitchell

The documentary will focus on Keeper Hill but will also explore other areas including Silvermines.

“People in Nenagh and even as far as Silvermines can see Keeper Hill very clearly.

“It’s just that they just don’t really know about it, so I’m hoping to include all of that in the documentary,” said Jake.

Jake knows well how beautiful the area is.

He said he was inspired to make the film by a walk with his friend.

“It was myself and Sean Paul were going on a long walk; I’d say this time last year we saw Keeper Hill in the distance. I just thought I have to make something about this,” said Jake.

Earlier this year, Jake was honoured at Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards 2022 at the Fresh International Film Festival.

He took home the Online Views Award for his music video, Mr Mean.

As for Keeper Hill and Surrounding Areas, Jake hopes to enter the documentary in film festivals, including the Fresh Film festival and Virgin Media Film Festival.

Those who would like to see Keeper Hill and Surrounding Areas can do so by searching Jake Mitchell on YouTube.

Jake asks that those who watch the film leave feedback below the video.

