WATCH: 'The show was electric'- Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh win the All Ireland Variety Show

Nenagh Musical Theatre Academy has become the overall winner at the All Ireland Variety Show last weekend.

The incredibly talented group of 125 young people also took home several individual awards at the event in Trabolgan.

Academy Director Stephanie Browne and Assistant Director Máire Long said the young people involved were dedicated, respectful, and so professional.

“They are amazing, and we had an absolute ball with them,” said Stephanie.

“Every single one of them are the most amazing people we have ever met,” said Máire.

Following the jam-packed weekend, the group held a homecoming event at the Scouts Hall in Nenagh.

Nenaghlive caught up with Stephanie, Máire and some of the amazing performers on their return.

The young people who we spoke to were really grateful to Stephanie and Máire for all their help and said they had a great time.

“We had a great weekend, so missing it already,” said Adam Carroll.

The group also took home the following awards: