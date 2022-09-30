AMAZING: Tipperary cyclists raise huge money for Irish Kidney Association

Seven Tipperary men who cycled from Mizen Head to Malin Head within 24 hours in June, have raised the considerable sum of €27,300 for the Tipperary Branch of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA).

It was with great pride that the Mizen to Malin challenge team leader, Francis Hogan, from Templemore, himself a kidney patient, and some other members of the Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club, met with representatives of the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association, in September, to present a cheque from their fundraiser.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) in Liberty Square, Thurles, was its newly-elected National Honorary Treasurer and Tipperary woman, Joan Gavan, from Soloheadbeg, Donohill, along with Tipperary IKA Branch Officers.

Joan, herself a living kidney donor, said: “It is a great honour for me, in my new role, to be here today with our Tipperary Branch members Orla Hogan, Ann Hackett and Mary Adamson, and to meet such an inspirational group of people from my native county.

“These seven men showed great fortitude and determination by completing such a gruelling long-distance challenge in very harsh weather conditions and all for the sake of raising considerable funds, which will benefit kidney patients and their families, as well as increasing organ donation.

"We thank you and your families for their encouragement, Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club for so passionately coming behind the event, your essential and dedicated backroom travelling team, and all your supporters and generous sponsors for making such a successful event.

“On behalf of the IKA I want to thank you wholeheartedly for your significant contribution. Wishing you all good health”.

Taking part in the Mizen 2 Malin Challenge were Upperchurch Drombane cyclists: David Russell, an award-winning young farmer from Thurles; as well as father and son David and Jamie Donovan, also from Thurles; along with building contractor Seamus Duggan, from Templemore; farmer Pat Heffernan from Moyglass, Fethard; James Tobin, an Actuary, who lives in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, (on the Tipperary border); and self-employed kidney patient Francis Hogan from Templemore.

Months of preparation and intensive training went into the 24-hour 600km challenge, which included 4000 meters of elevation, for the seven members of Tipperary's Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club.

Their goal was to raise as much money as possible for the Tipperary Branch of the IKA. By the time they crossed the finish line, the seven cyclists, one of them a kidney patient, had raised over €16,000 for the charity. A further €11,000 plus was gathered later from sponsors and others who had pledged to support the event.