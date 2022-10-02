Nenagh judge gives suspended sentence to drink driver who had no insurance
A motorist who was caught driving over the legal drink driving limit and with no insurance has been given a suspended jail sentence by Nenagh District Court.
Sean Hogan, with an address at Cremorgan, Timahoe, county Laois, pleaded to the offences at Hazelgrove, Towerhill, Borrisokane, on October 1, 2020.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Hogan for three months, suspended for two years on his own bond of €250, for having no insurance.
She also disqualified him from driving for four years.
Judge MacGrath fined Mr Hogan €200 for drink driving on the same date and disqualified him for driving for six years.
Recognizance were set in Mr Hogan’s own bond of €250.
