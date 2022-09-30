Search

30 Sept 2022

GUIDE: This weekend's unmissable events from across Tipperary

30 Sept 2022 7:15 PM

It looks like it's going to be a bumper week for events in Tipperary.

The Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival kicks off today with events over the weekend. There are markets, music and...

Here are the events in The Premier County you won't want to miss.

SATURDAY

Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival 

The Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival is hosting various events tomorrow, including a storytelling workshop, conversations and a reading from Donal Ryan. 

For full details of these events, check out the Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival website.

Juvenile Fun Open Day

Ballina Handball Club are hosting a Fun Open Day as part of their Juvenile Development Initiative. 

The event will be held from 12pm to 4pm. 

More information is available on their Facebook event page

Fethard Town Parkrun

Fethard Town Parkrun will begin its weekly sessions tomorrow for the month of October from 9:30am. 

Registration is essential. 

Find out more here

COFFEE MORNING FOR NICOLA RYAN FUND

The Committee of New Inn Community Centre and the Tuesday Nights Bowling Club are hosting a coffee morning in New Inn Community Centre on Saturday at 10am-12pm. 

The event is to support the Go Fund Me appeal for Nicola Ryan, whose parents Briany and Trish, are out in Australia supporting Nicola as she goes through cancer treatment.

Coffee morning at home in Tipperary to support young cancer patient in Australia

Deirdre Masterson and Friends

Deirdre Masterson and Friends at the Strand Theatre from 8pm Saturday evening. 

Performances on the will be from singer Derek Ryan, pianist David Wray, AIMS-ACD bursary winners Caoimhe Boyle, Eoin Mullins and Megan Pottinger, soloist Grace Shesgreen, violinist Katie O'Connor and cellist Paula Hughes.

Tickets are €10. 

Deirdre Masterson & Friends to perform in concert in Carrick-on-Suir this weekend

Dan Mc Cabe and Guests

Dan Mc Cabe and Guests will perform at Bolands Birdhill on Saturday, October. 

Tickets are €39.05

More information is available here


SUNDAY

Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival

Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival concludes on Sunday with another full day of events.

Check out the Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival website for full details of these events.



Local News

