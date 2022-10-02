Tipperary drivers should expect delays in these areas from Monday

Here are the traffic management measures in place from Tipperary County Council for the week starting Monday, October 3.

R-660 Bowes Corner, Thurles

Stop and Go and one-way systems will remain in place on the R-660 Bowes Corner Thurles until December 2.

The measures are in place between 7am and 7pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

L3211-0 Roardstown Junction, Drom

Temporary traffic management measures will remain in place on the L3211-0 Roardstown Junction L3211 with the Drom road L3212 and Dovea road L4121-3 until Tuesday, October 4.

Works are to be carried out between 7am and 7pm.

Local access will be facilitated, but drivers should expect delays.

N24 Carrick-on-Suir

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023.

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.

N76 Grangemockler

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm.