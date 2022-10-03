St Mary's Nenagh LCA students go off the grid with at bushcraft workshop with Tom Bán

The LCA students in St Mary's experienced a lovely bonding day of bushcraft, all thanks to local Nenagh man, Tom Bán
By Alannah Slattery, St Marys' Nenagh
The LCA students in St Mary's experienced a lovely bonding day of bushcraft, all thanks to local Nenagh man, Tom Bán. By sharing his wide range of knowledge, we were very fortunate to learn various survival skills in order to fend for ourselves in the wild if such time ever came.
We were taught how to start our own fire, purify water, set up shelter and many other useful tricks to keep ourselves safe. From start to finish, it was a very positive experience for all involved. I feel privileged in LCA to be able to do intriguing and practical things like this that I wouldn't get the opportunity to do otherwise. Many thanks to Tom for providing us with such a wonderful and memorable experience.
