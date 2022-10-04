WELL DONE: Newport school raise a huge amount of money for Jigsaw

WELL DONE: Tipperary school raise a massive amount of money for Jigsaw
The sixth-year LCVP class and MFL department raised €1356.55 for Jigsaw. The MFL department started the week off with a bake sale and face painting during break time to celebrate European Day of Languages. Our TY students ran a Language Basketball Challenge for second-years and a Language table quiz for our first-year students.
On Friday, the sixth-year LCVP class ran a Non-Uniform Day and organised a Charity Walk. Unfortunately, due to the weather, the walk had to be cancelled.
The LCVP class organised for Conor Floyd from The Workshop Newport to give our students an exercise class. We are very grateful to Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd for their sponsorship of water, The Workshop Newport for their donation and exercise class and finally to Track Now Ireland for their donation of a tracking device which will be raffled to students next week.
Contributed by St Mary's Secondary School, Newport.
