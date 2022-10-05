Nenagh gardaí expect to make arrests in relation to daylight incident in town centre
The gardaí in Nenagh expect to arrest a number of people in the coming days in relation to a disturbance in the town centre last Wednesday afternoon.
The disturbance shortly after 4pm involved three people, and Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station said that an “implement” had been seized following the incident.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.