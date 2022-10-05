Nenagh Walking Club is looking forward to season of mists and mellow fruitfulness

Now that October is upon us, Aonach ar Siúl continues to offer walks on Thursdays and Sundays, while the weather stays favourable.

This Thursday, October 6, Lily will lead a walk up Silvermines ridge. Further details and registration in advance to 087-7915001.

Next Sunday, October 9, Cyril will lead a 2.5-hour walk on Tonntinna and Coum before the agm.

Boots, walking gear and refreshments are required for all hikes.

Further details and registration in advance to 086-3721862.

It’s that time of year again when our club membership is due for renewal by October 31. Renewal can easily be done online or contacting Marian at 085-1300112.

New members would be most welcome to join us so please visit our Facebook page or go online to nenaghwalk.ie for more information.

Membership remains at €50 for existing and new members.

We offer a great variety of walks to suit all levels of fitness and abilities.

So come along and join us for a few taster walks before committing to joining the club.