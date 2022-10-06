Nenagh gardaí arrest suspect over dangerous driving incident in housing estate
Tipperary gardaí arrested a suspect for dangerous driving in a housing estate in Nenagh on Wednesday of last week.
Sgt Declan O'Carroll of Nenagh Garda station has also reported that a suspect was arrested for drug driving in the town on Saturday last.
